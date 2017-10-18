Loading
18-Oct-2017 12:18 PM

ADIA invests USD1bn in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

India's Ministry of Finance announced (16-Oct-2017) the signing of the first investment agreement between India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for the investment of USD1 billion in the NIIF Master Fund by ADIA Group. Under the terms of the agreement, ADIA will become a shareholder in the NIIF's investment management company. India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, via his official Twitter account, praised (16-Oct-2017) the investment and stated he looks "forward to working with NIIF in the Airport sector". [more - original PR]

