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    31-Jul-2026 11:20 AM

    Gold Coast Airport international traffic up 25% in FY2026

    Gold Coast Airport reported (30-Jul-2026) the following highlights for FY2026, ended 30-Jun-2026:

    • International passenger numbers increased 25% year-on-year;
      • Traffic on New Zealand routes increased more than 20% and FY2026 was "the airport's busiest year in history for trans-Tasman travel". The growth was supported by new and expanded services, including the launch of Dunedin and Hamilton services by Jetstar Airways in Jun-2025 and the resumption of Auckland service by Qantas Airways in Jun-2026. Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans said the airport is "Australia's most connected airport across the Tasman";
      • Traffic on other international routes grew more than 53%, supported by new services, including Bali with Jetstar and Nadi with Fiji Airways;
    • Domestic passengers increased 5.6% to 5.7 million. Ms Evans commented: "We continue to see demand outstrip supply on key domestic routes such as Sydney and Melbourne". Sydney traffic increased 6% while capacity grew 5%. Melbourne traffic increased 5% and capacity grew 4%. [more - original PR]

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