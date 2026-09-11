GOL to resume Rio-New York service in summer 2027, Rio-Lisbon performing well: Abra CCO

Abra Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) GOL plans to suspend three times weekly Rio de Janeiro Galeão-New York JFK service, launched on 08-Jul-2026 with A330 equipment, from late Oct-2026, commenting: "JFK has been seasonal, we did it from the middle of the year and we're stopping at the northern winter schedule change". Mr Clarke added: "We partner with American Airlines on that route, so we have a lot of flexibility there". He reported GOL plans to resume the seasonal service from summer 2027, "most likely" operating five times weekly. Mr Clarke also noted GOL's four times weekly Rio de Janeiro Galeão-Lisbon service, scheduled to commence on 16-Sep-2026 and marking the LCC's first scheduled nonstop service to Europe, "is performing incredibly well in terms of revenue development".