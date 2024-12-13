Global Crossing Airlines and ATB Aviation Australia to establish new airline in Melbourne

Global Crossing Airlines entered (12-Dec-2024) a JV with ATB Aviation Australia to establish a new airline headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Serving the Asia Pacific region, the start up aims to offer charter and ACMI services and will provide passenger and cargo transportation services to Australia and "key Asian markets". The JV will operate A320 Family aircraft, following completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements, including obtaining its initial application, approval and an Australian air operator's certificate. The JV is targeting the launch of operations in late 2025 and aims to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft within its first five years of operation. [more - original PR]