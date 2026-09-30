Georgetown Cheddi Jagan International Airport CEO: 'We envisage need for more capacity'

Georgetown Cheddi Jagan International Airport CEO Ramesh Ghir, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) "We've increased passenger movement by over 400% in the last five years. This year, we're growing at 12% so far. We envisage there's going to be need for more capacity". Mr Ghir added: "Now, we have started construction on a second terminal, 180,000sqm. It's going to be larger than the existing facility that we have. There are several other capital works taking place at the airport in anticipation of the continued growth. We have taken a decision to relocate our existing control tower so that we could create space for additional aircraft parking positions and boarding bridges". [more - CAPA TV]