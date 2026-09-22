Geopolitics may shape bidder interest in Canadian airport privatisation
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Canada Aviation: the four busiest airports to be leased - the which, what, why and wherefores', stated (22-Sep-2026) Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has committed to bringing private investment into operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and YYC Calgary International Airport. The likely structure is long-term lease/concession arrangements, with Transport Canada retaining ownership and oversight rather than outright airport sales. The government's stated rationale is "asset recycling" to unlock value from mature airport assets to fund other national growth priorities. Politics and geopolitics may shape bidder interest and outcomes, with potential preference for European participation as Canada seeks to distance itself from the US and deepen EU ties. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
Air Line Pilots Association, International president Tim Perry warned that opening Canada's four largest airports to foreign private investment posed risks, urging the government to prioritise public interest and safety.1 Canadian Labour Congress, CUPE, Unifor and IAM opposed long term concessions, citing Australia as a cautionary example and flagging concerns over higher fees and pressure on wages and working conditions.2 Canadian Airports Council president Monette Pasher argued proceeds should be reinvested in infrastructure, connectivity and affordability across Canada's airport system.3