Geopolitics may shape bidder interest in Canadian airport privatisation

Air Line Pilots Association, International president Tim Perry warned that opening Canada's four largest airports to foreign private investment posed risks, urging the government to prioritise public interest and safety.1 Canadian Labour Congress, CUPE, Unifor and IAM opposed long term concessions, citing Australia as a cautionary example and flagging concerns over higher fees and pressure on wages and working conditions.2 Canadian Airports Council president Monette Pasher argued proceeds should be reinvested in infrastructure, connectivity and affordability across Canada's airport system.3