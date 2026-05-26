Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport outlines network expansion strategy
Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport reported (22-May-2026) an increase of 19.9% in passenger traffic in 1Q2026. 10 airlines provide services from the airport to 25 destinations in 12 countries. General manager Francesco D'Amico stated that the airport network development strategy focuses on expanding international markets, with priority on the Nordics, Germany, Eastern Europe, Spain and North Africa. The airport is also seeking to strengthen connectivity through major European hubs, including Frankfurt, Istanbul, Lisbon, Madrid and Paris. The airport sees the cruise sector as a major growth driver. Mr D'Amico said: "Partnerships with cruise operators, including Costa and MSC, and cooperation with local tourism boards further support traffic growth". As previously reported by CAPA, the EUR12.6 million terminal renovation is underway, with completion scheduled by the end of 2026. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport handled 465,000 passengers in Jan-Apr 2026, up 17.9% year-on-year, including 159,105 passengers in Apr-2026 (+14%).1 For summer 2026, seat capacity was expected to rise 10% year-on-year to 1.4 million, supported by new Aeroitalia routes and an Austrian Airlines weekly Vienna charter programme for Costa Cruises guests (02-May-2026 to 31-Oct-2026).2 The airport also opened the first nine renovated check-in counters under a EUR24 million modernisation plan, with 13 more due by Jul-2026 and a new lounge due by summer 2026.3