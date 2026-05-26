Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport outlines network expansion strategy

Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport reported (22-May-2026) an increase of 19.9% in passenger traffic in 1Q2026. 10 airlines provide services from the airport to 25 destinations in 12 countries. General manager Francesco D'Amico stated that the airport network development strategy focuses on expanding international markets, with priority on the Nordics, Germany, Eastern Europe, Spain and North Africa. The airport is also seeking to strengthen connectivity through major European hubs, including Frankfurt, Istanbul, Lisbon, Madrid and Paris. The airport sees the cruise sector as a major growth driver. Mr D'Amico said: "Partnerships with cruise operators, including Costa and MSC, and cooperation with local tourism boards further support traffic growth". As previously reported by CAPA, the EUR12.6 million terminal renovation is underway, with completion scheduled by the end of 2026. [more - Aviation Week]