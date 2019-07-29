29-Jul-2019 8:35 AM
Genghis Khan Airlines commences commercial operations
Genghis Khan Airlines commenced (26-Jul-2019) commercial operations on 26-Jul-2019, launching Hohhot-Ulanhot service with a COMAC ARJ21 aircraft powered by CF34-10A engines. The airline will initially operate Hohhot-Ulanhot and Hohhot-Xilinhot services with two ARJ21 aircraft and aims to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft within five years, expanding its network to 40 destinations on 60 routes. GE Aviation stated the carrier is the second operator of CF34-10A-powered ARJ21 aircraft and the first airline with a 100% China-made jet fleet. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - GE Aviation]