GE Aerospace staff data scientist: 'Major US airlines use our network recovery solver software'

GE Aerospace staff data scientist Evan Edwards, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) "three major airlines in the US use our network recovery solver software" to help automate and accelerate the process of recovering from major schedule disruptions, including high volume cancellations, and resuming normal operations while minimising impact on passengers and revenue. Mr Edwards explained: "It's able to take in all of the crewing data, all of the flight data, all of the hotel data, everything" to help airlines replan schedules, redeploy aircraft and personnel and assist impacted passengers following disruptions.