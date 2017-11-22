US Senate Committee on Appropriations releases FY2018 DHS funding recommendations

US Senate Committee on Appropriations released (21-Nov-2017) the FY2018 chairmen's recommendation and explanatory statement for the US Department of the Homeland Security (DHS). The recommendation totals USD51.6 billion in discretionary funding. The measure emphasises border security, providing funding for physical barriers in targeted, high traffic areas along the southern border. It also provides funding for immigration enforcement, aviation and maritime security, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and disaster response. Bill highlights include:

: USD13.5 billion, including a funding increase of more than 10% over FY2017, for border security, including infrastructure, technology, and personnel. It fully funds the administration request for physical barriers in targeted, high traffic areas along the southern border, while also continuing a requirement that the Department provide Congress with a comprehensive border security plan; US TSA : USD4.7 billion, USD50 million above the budget request. It supports 1090 more personnel than the budget request and maintains investments in technology and canine teams to allow for expedited screening and increased passenger processing. It also recommends investments in screening technology to adapt to emerging threats; Operations and support: USD4.6 billion, including: USD77 million above the request to continue TSA exit lane monitoring; USD799 million for the Federal Air Marshal Service; USD45 million above the request to maintain the Law Enforcement Reimbursement Programme; USD154 million for canines to increase passenger processing; and funding necessary to maintain the Screening Partnership Programme at airports where private screening contracts are in place; Procurement, construction, and improvements: USD53 million, including funding for screening equipment algorithm updates, new computed tomography units, and upgrades to explosive trace detectors; Research and development: USD20 million, including funding for testing of algorithms and computed tomography units. [more - original PR]

