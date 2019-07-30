Frontier Airlines sizing up markets to serve with new A321XLRs

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Frontier Airlines: guessing the ultimate strategy for its new A321XLR', stated (24-Jul-2019) Frontier will have the ability to operate services to Hawaii and Europe and expand further into Latin America with the delivery of its A321XLR aircraft from 2024. The carrier mentioned services to Hawaii would be possible, however it remains hard to determine whether Frontier will decide to serve this market in five years. Penetration into Europe would involve higher stakes for the carrier, with most long haul LCCs opting to include premium economy or business class, while expansion into Latin America and the Caribbean would present more opportunity for Frontier, given its codeshare with Volaris. With the delivery of its A321XLRs, Frontier will definitely look to expand its service in the US and internationally. [more - CAPA Analysis]