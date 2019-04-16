Fraport Greece outlines airport development plans

Fraport Greece completed (11-Apr-2019) development work at airports in Chania, Kavala and Zakynthos. Works at airports in Aktion, Kefalonia, Samos, Mytilene, Rhodes and Skiathos are to be completed by the end of 2019. Five new airports in Kos, Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu and Thessaloniki will also be delivered under the programme for infrastructure upgrades and modernisation for the period to 2021. Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said: "Two years ago Fraport Greece accepted a challenge that few would have taken on: the simultaneous redevelopment of 14 airports in less than four years". [more - original PR]