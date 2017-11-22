Fraport Greece launches development project at Kefallinia Airport

Fraport Greece commenced (21-Nov-2017) "major works" on Kefallinia Airport, including:

Runway pavement upgrades;

Demolition of the existing terminal and construction of a new 10,652sqm terminal;

ATC tower reconstruction;

Construction of a new firefighting station;

Replacement of flight information display screens;

Cleaning of airside main drainage ditches.

Fraport Greece stated the the edges of the runway had exceeded their life cycle, and the center of the runway has smoothness and friction problems. The upgrades will facilitate the airport meeting EASA requirements. Works are scheduled for completion in summer 2019. [more - original PR - English/Greek]