20-Oct-2017 1:52 PM

flyValan outlines business plans and routes ahead of launch in Nov-2017

flyValan reported (Oct-2017) the following updates ahead of its planned launch in Nov-2017:

  • Operating base at Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport;
  • Planned routes:
  • Operations to launch with a single ATR 72-500 aircraft configured with 68 seats;
  • Expected delivery of second aircraft in Feb-2018;
  • Plans for five aircraft in operation;
  • Targeting corporate and business travellers;
  • Staff to be recruited in Genoa to support regional airport;
  • Weekend operations to focus on charter services also operating from other airports.

As previously reported by CAPA, flyValan's services will be operated by FlyCompass, a company with a Romanian AOC. [more - original PR]

