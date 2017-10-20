flyValan outlines business plans and routes ahead of launch in Nov-2017

flyValan reported (Oct-2017) the following updates ahead of its planned launch in Nov-2017:
- Operating base at Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport;
- Planned routes:
- Operations to launch with a single ATR 72-500 aircraft configured with 68 seats;
- Expected delivery of second aircraft in Feb-2018;
- Plans for five aircraft in operation;
- Targeting corporate and business travellers;
- Staff to be recruited in Genoa to support regional airport;
- Weekend operations to focus on charter services also operating from other airports.
As previously reported by CAPA, flyValan's services will be operated by FlyCompass, a company with a Romanian AOC. [more - original PR]