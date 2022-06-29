flypop announces joint venture with Hi Fly for UK passenger services

flypop announced (28-Jun-2022) the formation of a joint venture with Hi Fly, which will expand the carriers' existing cargo collaboration to include passenger flights departing the UK. Over the next few weeks, flypop will make additional aircraft available to be operated by Hi Fly as part of the partnership. Hi Fly president Paulo Mirpuri said the agreement will benefit from the carrier's "leading expertise in Airbus widebody aircraft", with flypop CEO Nino Singh Judge adding: "We expect a surge in demand in and out of our home market over the coming months and we look forward to serving our customers with the newly formed joint venture... We are in active discussions with several parties to grow the fleet further in the near future and look forward to welcoming these aircraft to the joint venture". [more - original PR]