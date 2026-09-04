Fly91 places firm order for 40 ATR 72-600s
Fly91 placed (03-Sep-2026) a firm order with ATR for 40 ATR 72-600s valued at approximately USD1 billion, "marking the largest ATR firm order in almost a decade, and the largest ever by a regional airline". The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2032. Fly91 has a fleet of six ATR 72-600s and aims to expand to 60 aircraft within the next five years. Fly91 MD and CEO Manoj Chacko noted the airline has "operated more than 15,000 flights" since launching in Mar-2024, and expanded its network to 12 domestic destinations. Mr Chacko said the aircraft order "is the catalyst for our next phase of expansion", adding: "The ATR 72-600 offers the ideal operating economics for our network and our deepened partnership with ATR will be central to powering India's regional aviation revolution". [more - original PR - Fly91] [more - original PR - ATR]
Background ✨
Fly91 steadily built its ATR 72-600 fleet through leases, including a two-aircraft agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital that was expected to lift it to six aircraft by end-Jan-2026, followed by deliveries that took the fleet from four to five and then six aircraft.1 2 3 4 It also signed long-term ATR maintenance support, moving from a five-year global maintenance agreement in 2024 to an eight-year Global Maintenance Agreement as the fleet grew.5 6