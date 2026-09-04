Fly91 places firm order for 40 ATR 72-600s

Fly91 steadily built its ATR 72-600 fleet through leases, including a two-aircraft agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital that was expected to lift it to six aircraft by end-Jan-2026, followed by deliveries that took the fleet from four to five and then six aircraft.1 2 3 4 It also signed long-term ATR maintenance support, moving from a five-year global maintenance agreement in 2024 to an eight-year Global Maintenance Agreement as the fleet grew.5 6