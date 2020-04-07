Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Apr-2020 9:32 AM

Flight Centre Travel Group to raise USD428.2m fully underwritten equity raising

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) announced (06-Apr-2020) a package of initiatives designed to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position in the context of prevailing market uncertainties and position it for future growth. Details include:

  • An approximate AUD700 million (USD428.2 million) fully underwritten equity capital raising, comprising an approximate AUD282 million (USD172.5 million) institutional placement and a AUD419 million (USD256.3 million) 1 for 1.74 accelerated pro-rata non renounceable entitlement offer;
  • An AUD200 million (USD122.3 million) increase in commitments from existing lenders;
  • Confirmation previously announced cost control initiatives and cash preservation initiatives are anticipated to reduce annualised operating expenses by approximately AUD1.9 billion (USD1.2 billion). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More