Flair Airlines CEO: Ultra low cost premium offering 'more applicable to a huge market like the US'

Flair Airlines CEO Maciej Wilk, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "While there might be groups of customers interested in a more premium offer, it is more applicable to a huge market like the US". Mr Wilk said Flair "fundamentally believe that Flair or any other low cost carrier should not attempt or try to do everything for everyone", adding that with a population of 40 million, Canada is "probably too small for experiments".