First Air appoints new president and CEO

First Air announced (01-Oct-2018) the appointment of Chris Avery as First Air president and CEO following the agreement to merge Canadian North and First Air, as previously reported by CAPA. Mr Avery will succeed First Air president and CEO Brock Friesen. Mr Avery previously served as First Air VP of customer and commercial operations and has worked in various leadership roles at WestJet, Alaska Airlines and Canadian Airlines International and Transat Holidays. First Air chairman of the board Johnny Adams will also expand his role to First Air executive chairman. The changes are effective 01-Oct-2018. [more - original PR]