Finnair to introduce new business class service concept on North Asia services from Feb-2018

Finnair announced (05-Dec-2017) plans to implement a new service concept for business class passengers travelling to Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai from 07-Feb-2018, followed by expansion to remaining long haul destinations by summer 2018. The concept includes additional food and wine options for business class passengers, with on demand restaurant style ordering, delivery and serving of food at the customer's preferred time. It also includes a traditional Finnish Kahvikutsut coffee and sweet treats service, offered between meals for passengers travelling on early morning services from destinations in Asia. Finnair customer experience SVP Piia Karhu said the concept will provide business class passengers with "the opportunity to customise their travel and dining experience". [more - original PR]