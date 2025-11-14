Finnair to expand network in 2026

Finnair also announced new summer 2026 routes from Helsinki to Florence, Catania, Valencia and Kos, supplementing its extensive Southern European network, which includes destinations in Italy, Spain and Greece, according to chief revenue officer Christine Rovelli1. For winter 2025/26, it planned a record number of flights to Lapland, with increased frequencies to Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kittilä, focusing on the high season2.