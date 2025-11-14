Loading
Finnair to expand network in 2026

Finnair announced (13-Nov-2025) plans to launch the following services:

This capacity addition is enabled by expanding Finnair's wet lease partnership with Danish Jettime. With these additions, Finnair's network for 2026 comprises 93 European destinations, 11 Asian destinations, seven North American destinations and two destinations in the Middle East. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Estonian] [more - original PR - Norwegian]

Background ✨

Finnair also announced new summer 2026 routes from Helsinki to Florence, Catania, Valencia and Kos, supplementing its extensive Southern European network, which includes destinations in Italy, Spain and Greece, according to chief revenue officer Christine Rovelli1. For winter 2025/26, it planned a record number of flights to Lapland, with increased frequencies to Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kittilä, focusing on the high season2.

