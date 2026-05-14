Finnair expands Helsinki network

Finnair’s summer 2026 European expansion also included new Helsinki links to Florence, Catania, Valencia and Kos, with chief revenue officer Christine Rovelli citing strong demand for Southern Europe leisure destinations.1 It also planned new Helsinki routes to Luxembourg, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Turin and Kuressaare, enabled by an expanded wet lease partnership with Danish Jettime.2 Finnair extended Luxembourg, Valencia and Turin into winter 2026/27 with higher frequencies.3