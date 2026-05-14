Finnair expands Helsinki network
Finnair expanded (12-May-2026) its Helsinki network with 12 new services, launching in spring/summer 2026. The new destinations are: Alta, Catania, Florence, Kos, Kuressaare, Luxembourg, Stavanger, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Turin, Valencia and Umeå. Services to Alta operate with a stopover at Kittilä, and Umeå service operates via Vaasa. Finnair resumed service to Toronto in May-2026 and plans to launch Melbourne service in Oct-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Finnair’s summer 2026 European expansion also included new Helsinki links to Florence, Catania, Valencia and Kos, with chief revenue officer Christine Rovelli citing strong demand for Southern Europe leisure destinations.1 It also planned new Helsinki routes to Luxembourg, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Turin and Kuressaare, enabled by an expanded wet lease partnership with Danish Jettime.2 Finnair extended Luxembourg, Valencia and Turin into winter 2026/27 with higher frequencies.3