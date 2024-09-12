12-Sep-2024 6:17 PM
FCM Travel 'definitely seeing opportunities for AI in corporate travel': GM
FCM Travel GM Australia and New Zealand Renos Rologas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) FCM is "seeing change" from the use of artificial intelligence (AI), including in areas such as remembering traveller preferences and predictive analysis. Mr Rologas said FCM is "definitely seeing opportunities for AI in corporate travel" and there is "more change to come".