13-Aug-2020 9:41 AM
fastjet shareholders approve share reorganisation, cancellation of trading and reregistration
fastjet announced (12-Aug-2020) its shareholders approved the following resolutions at a general meeting on 12-Aug-2020:
- Share reorganisation and cancellation of share trading:
- Effective 12-Aug-2020, each ordinary share will be sub divided into one new ordinary share of GBP0.0001 nominal value and one deferred share of GBP0.0099 nominal value. Following the share reorganisation, shares will be admitted to trading on 13-Aug-2020;
- The last day of dealings in ordinary shares will be 21-Aug-2020. The admission of ordinary shares for trading will be cancelled on 24-Aug-2020. Trading in ordinary shares will thereafter be transferred to an asset match trading platform established by fastjet;
- Reregistration of fastjet as a private company: Reregistration as a private limited company is expected to occur by 15-Sep-2020. [more - original PR]