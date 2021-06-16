Expert panel on SME business travel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'The SME business travel market is heating up - so, how to win it?' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The expert panel, comprising Small Enterprise Association of Australia and New Zealand chair Tui McKeown, Kam Pin Industrial (Hong Kong) MD and Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association honorary chairman Danny Lau, Belgium Association of Travel Management president Pascal Struyve and moderator TTG Asia senior correspondent Caroline Boey, discuss the recovery of SME business travel, travel demand and travel restrictions. [more - CAPA TV]