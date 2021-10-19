19-Oct-2021 9:18 AM
Exclusive interview with Kenya Airways CEO now on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Oct-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with Kenya Airways, Group Managing Director & CEO, Allan Kilavuka' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Allan Kilavuka discusses the airline's aim to be entrepreneurial, its partnership with South African Airways, the impact of new customer expectations, the future of the airline's cargo fleet, the outlook for recovery and the need for airline consolidation in Africa. [more - CAPA TV]