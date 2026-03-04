Eurowings to equip A320neo fleet with Premium BIZ seats
Eurowings announced (03-Mar-2026) plans to equip all eight of its A320neo aircraft with new Premium BIZ seats. Aircraft featuring the new premium business class seating will be deployed on additional medium haul services, in addition to high premium routes such as London, Palma de Mallorca and the Canary Islands. Final network and fleet planning is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Eurowings introduced its Premium BIZ seat concept on the Berlin-Dubai route from 22-Nov-2025, replacing the 2-3 layout with a 2-2 configuration and adding upgraded onboard features and service elements.1 2 Eurowings later reported a second A320 fitted with the premium business class product entered service across its network, primarily on popular leisure routes.3