Eurowings introduces Premium BIZ seats on Dubai service
Eurowings, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (22-Nov-2025) it introduced new premium business class seating on Berlin-Dubai service. As previously reported by CAPA, the Premium BIZ seat replaces the 2-3 seating arrangement with a 2-2 layout and features an adjustable leg rest, cocktail table, USB port and enhanced service with aperitif, hot meal, amenity kit, pillow and blanket.
Background ✨
Eurowings planned to introduce the Premium BIZ seat in its A320neo aircraft on the Berlin-Dubai route from 22-Nov-2025, with a 2-2 seating configuration and enhanced amenities. Lufthansa Group also announced that 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft would be allocated to Eurowings from 20271. The new seat concept was initially available exclusively on the Berlin-Dubai route before wider rollout on medium haul services2 3.