Eurowings introduces Premium BIZ seats on Dubai service

Eurowings planned to introduce the Premium BIZ seat in its A320neo aircraft on the Berlin-Dubai route from 22-Nov-2025, with a 2-2 seating configuration and enhanced amenities. Lufthansa Group also announced that 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft would be allocated to Eurowings from 20271. The new seat concept was initially available exclusively on the Berlin-Dubai route before wider rollout on medium haul services2 3.