29-May-2025 3:18 PM
Eurowings to introduce premium business seats on medium haul routes from Nov-2025
Eurowings announced (28-May-2025) plans to introduce premium business class seats in its A320neo aircraft on medium haul routes commencing from Nov-2025. The new seat concept will be initially available on the Berlin-Dubai route. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Eurowings notably increased its capacity on the Berlin-Dubai route for the 2024/25 winter, operating daily from Berlin and up to four times weekly from Stuttgart, following strong demand from business and leisure travellers and deploying A320neo equipment on these routes1. The carrier has also expanded its BIZclass offer, reserving the first four rows for premium fare passengers on A319 and A320 flights2.