Eurowings introduces inflight purchasing option for SAF

Eurowings introduced (04-Nov-2024) an inflight purchasing option for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), through its new fruit smoothie 'SAFt' available from the Wings Bistro. The purchase offsets the CO2 emissions for an average Eurowings flight for EUR19.50, with 10% of emissions offset by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage and the remaining 90% through contributions to climate projects supported by myclimate, Climate Partner and SQUAKE. SAFt, a play on words involving the German word for 'juice', aims to raise passenger awareness of SAF and offer it for purchase. The smoothie itself is created by German startup kraftschluck and also aligns with Eurowings' sustainability initiatives, using 99.9% locally sourced organic fruit from German farms. Eurowings' existing Planet Blu CO2 compensation option remains available for advance purchase through its website. [more - original PR]

