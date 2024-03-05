Become a CAPA Member
5-Mar-2024

Eurowings and Aegean Airlines announce bilateral codeshare agreement

Eurowings and Aegean Airlines announced (04-Mar-2024) a new bilateral codeshare agreement, aiming to boost leisure and business travel between Greece and Germany. Aegean will codeshare on Eurowings services connecting Heraklion and Thessaloniki with bases in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Eurowings will codeshare on Aegean services connecting Athens and Thessaloniki with bases in Germany and the Czech Republic. The airlines plan to gradually expand their joint route offering. [more - original PR]

