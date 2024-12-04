European Commission: SES2+ regulation enters into force

European Commission (EC) announced (02-Dec-2024) the new Single European Sky (SES2+) regulation entered into force on 01-Dec-2024. The regulation aims to create a more efficient and sustainable European airspace by introducing rules and incentives for air navigation service providers to pursue greater efficiency and adopt modern technologies. This is expected to help mitigate situations such as in summer 2024, when severe disruptions were experienced due mostly to "overwhelming" congestion in Europe's airspace. The regulation also sets climate and environmental performance targets for service providers, while encouraging airlines to adopt more sustainable practices through a fair charging system. EUROCONTROL, appointed by the EC as the network manager, is expected to work with stakeholders on the coordinated deployment of network infrastructure in Europe. The realisation of the new regulation's full potential will depend on implementing measures that the EC will now develop, to be adopted subject to Member States' agreement. [more - original PR]