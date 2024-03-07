EU Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on Single European Sky reform

European Council and European Parliament reached (06-Mar-2024) a provisional agreement on the reform of the Single European Sky (SES) to improve efficiency of airspace management in the EU. The legislative package consists of an amended proposal for the recast of the SES regulation (SES 2+) and a proposal for a regulation amending the EASA basic regulation. The Commission will adopt EU performance targets on capacity, cost efficiency, climate and environmental factors for air navigation services. The performance of these services against the targets is expected to be reviewed at least every three years. Key aspects include:

A national supervisory authority designated by the member state to assess compliance of air navigation service providers (ANSP) with economic requirements in cooperation with the national competent authority in charge of the certification of ANSPs;

ANSPs and the national supervisory authority can be part of the same organisation provided they are functionally separated and meet independence requirements;

Member states may decide to authorise the opening of certain air navigation services to market conditions;

National supervisory authorities and the Commission will together assess the performance of air navigation services, in accordance with the subsidiarity and proportionality principles;

Mandatory modulation of en route charges will be introduced to encourage airspace users to support improvements in climate and environmental performance;

The provisional agreement also strengthens the network perspective by adding new network functions and giving EUROCONTROL additional, clearly delineated tasks.

An independent advisory Performance Review Board will be established to help the Commission and member states take decisions on the implementation of the plans. The provisional agreement is now subject to approval by the European Council and European Parliament. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]