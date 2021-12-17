European Commission: IAG takeover of Air Europa unable to adequately address competition concerns

European Commission confirmed (16-Dec-2021) discussions with IAG and Globalia were not able to adequately address the competition concerns identified by the Commission, in regards to the now terminated IAG takeover of Air Europa. EC Executive VP Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, stated "analysis carried out during the phase II investigation indicated that the merger would have negatively affected competition on some domestic, short haul and long routes within, to and from Spain". She added the assessment considered the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the affected markets, to which "IAG offered remedies". Following "results of the market test, the remedies submitted did not fully address competition concerns". [more - original PR]