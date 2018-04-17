Loading
17-Apr-2018 12:54 PM

Eurocontrol: Traditional airlines the main driver of European traffic growth in Mar-2018

Eurocontrol stated (13-Apr-2018) the traditional segment remained the main driver of traffic growth in Europe in Mar-2018, with 457 extra movements (including overflights) per day and an increase of 3.2% year-on-year. The low cost segment recorded 2.9% growth in Mar-2018 and added 217 movements per day. Since the beginning of 2018, the charter segment continued to have the fastest growth and increased by 22% with 145 extra daily movements, partly due to the recovery of services between Germany and Egypt and between Ukraine and Egypt. The all cargo and business aviation segments declined 2.1% and 1.7% respectively. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More