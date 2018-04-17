Eurocontrol: Traditional airlines the main driver of European traffic growth in Mar-2018

Eurocontrol stated (13-Apr-2018) the traditional segment remained the main driver of traffic growth in Europe in Mar-2018, with 457 extra movements (including overflights) per day and an increase of 3.2% year-on-year. The low cost segment recorded 2.9% growth in Mar-2018 and added 217 movements per day. Since the beginning of 2018, the charter segment continued to have the fastest growth and increased by 22% with 145 extra daily movements, partly due to the recovery of services between Germany and Egypt and between Ukraine and Egypt. The all cargo and business aviation segments declined 2.1% and 1.7% respectively. [more - original PR]