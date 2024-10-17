Loading
EUROCONTROL projects 3.7% growth in European flights in 2025, returning to pre-pandemic levels

EUROCONTROL, via its 'Seven-Year Forecast Update 2024-2030 (Autumn 2024)', reported (15-Oct-2024) the following outlook:

  • European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) expects 10.7 million flights in 2024, up 5.1% year-on-year and reaching 96% of 2019 levels. This is broadly in line with the Feb-2024 traffic forecast at the network level. The recovery is stronger in Southeast Europe;
  • Traffic is projected to grow by 3.7% in 2025, reaching 11.1 million flights, reflecting the 2024 results, an improved economic outlook and optimistic airline schedules for winter 2024/25. Traffic should return to pre-pandemic levels but with notable local variation;
  • On a monthly basis, ECAC states are projected to attain 2019 flight levels during summer 2025, despite notable local variation;
  • Beyond 2025, flight numbers are projected to grow at an average of 2% p/a, exceeding 12 million by 2030, in line with previous forecasts;
  • For Single European Sky states, flight growth is expected to average 2.3% p/a between 2025 and 2029, representing a slight upward revision from the Feb-2024 forecast. [more - original PR]

