8-Apr-2020 9:15 AM
EUROCONTROL member states agree to EUR1.1bn air traffic control fee deferral package
EUROCONTROL reported (07-Apr-2020) its Member States agreed on a financial package enabling airlines to defer payment of up to EUR1.1 billion of air traffic control fees. The deferment was enacted due to coronavirus impacts. EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan stated: "This payment deferral will ease the immediate burden on airlines and it provides certainty on financial planning to both airlines and the air navigation service providers on when payments will be made after the crisis has abated". [more - original PR]