10-Aug-2022 10:39 AM
EUROCONTROL: Lufthansa records 18% traffic increase week on week
EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan, via his official Twitter account, reported (08-Aug-2022) the following European network traffic highlights, for the period between 25-Jul-2022 and 31-Jul-2022:
- The top 20 operators, based on the average number of daily flights:
- Ryanair: 3011 flights, unchanged week to week;
- easyJet: 1640, +3%;
- Turkish Airlines: 1506, unchanged week to week;
- Lufthansa: 1202, +18%, recovering from the strike in the week prior;
- Air France: 1065, -3%;
- Wizz Air: 814, +2%;
- KLM: 783, +1%;
- Vueling: 717: +2%;
- British Airways: 698, +2%;
- TUI Group: 563, +1%
- SAS Group: 559, -1%;
- Eurowings: 546, +2%;
- Pegasus Airlines: 507, unchanged week to week;
- Norwegian Group: 421, unchanged week to week;
- Aegean Airlines Group: 412, +1%;
- SWISS: 408, +1%;
- Jet2.com: 391, unchanged week to week;
- Iberia: 352, -2%;
- TAP Group: 338, -1%;
- ITA Airways: 333, -3%.