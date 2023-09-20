Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Sep-2023 9:48 AM

EUROCONTROL: Four of the top 10 carriers above 2019 flight levels in early Sep-2023

EUROCONTROL reported (18-Sep-2023) the following European aircraft operator rankings, based on the average number of daily flights for the period between 06-Sep-2023 and 12-Sep-2023:

The top 10 aircraft operators posted a 0.9% decrease in the number of flights compared to the previous week. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More