20-Sep-2023 9:48 AM
EUROCONTROL: Four of the top 10 carriers above 2019 flight levels in early Sep-2023
EUROCONTROL reported (18-Sep-2023) the following European aircraft operator rankings, based on the average number of daily flights for the period between 06-Sep-2023 and 12-Sep-2023:
- Ryanair: 3271, +26% compared to 2019 levels;
- easyJet: 1775, -7%;
- Turkish Airlines: 1615, +11%;
- Lufthansa: 1287, -21%;
- Air France: 1075, -16%;
- Wizz Air: 896, +30%;
- KLM: 884, -7%;
- British Airways: 848, +14%;
- SAS: 720, -23%;
- Vueling: 682, -6%.
The top 10 aircraft operators posted a 0.9% decrease in the number of flights compared to the previous week. [more - original PR]