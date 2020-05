EUROCONTROL director general Eamon Brennan, via his official Twitter account, reported (27-May-2020) European airspace traffic was down 85% year-on-year at the Network Manager level for the week commencing 19-May-2020. Aircraft movements average approximately 4700 per day. Mr Brennan said: "Let's hope to see a gradual pick-up in flights in the weeks ahead as routes start reopening in June".