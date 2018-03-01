Eurocontrol DG: Traffic growth has 'taken off again' in Europe

Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan stated (28-Feb-2018) traffic growth "has taken off again in Europe", so "capacity is once again becoming a strong driver for R&D". Mr Brennan believes "we still need to promote new ATM architecture and new business models to meet our objectives and reach similar levels of productivity as those seen in the United States". He added: "I believe a special effort needs to be done to accelerate the deployment of SESAR, with a particular focus on projects that promote defragmentation and interoperability including its civil-military dimension". [more - original PR]