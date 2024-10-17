EUROCONTROL: 2024 ticket price reductions drive stronger than expected demand

EUROCONTROL, via its 'Seven-Year Forecast Update 2024-2030 (Autumn 2024)', reported (15-Oct-2024) price reductions in 2024 have driven stronger than expected demand, leading to upward revisions to the forecast. Airfares showed significant drops, with decreases of 6.9% year-on-year in Apr-2024 and 5.2% in Jul-2024. The stronger demand enabled carriers to mitigate the impact of fleet constraints and other disruptions. Despite the price drops, the deflated ticket index remained relatively stable and above 2019 levels, supporting continued air traffic growth. [more - original PR]