EU tourism nights up 2% in 2024

Eurostat recorded (17-Jan-2025) 2.99 billion nights spent at tourist accommodation establishments in the EU in 2024, up 2% year-on-year. Nights spent by international guests increased by 58.7 million, while those by domestic guests decreased by 5.3 million. EU tourism nights were fairly balanced between international (48%) and domestic guests (52%). The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation rose in nearly all EU countries, with the largest increases recorded in Luxembourg (+22%), Malta (+13%) and Latvia (+7%). Slight decreases were recorded in France and Belgium (-1%), while the figures remained stable in Sweden, Finland and Italy. [more - original PR]