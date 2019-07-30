EU and Japan agree to strengthen aviation safety cooperation

European Commission (EC) and Japan announced (29-Jul-2019) an agreement on civil aviation safety to enhance safety cooperation and facilitate market access of the EU's aeronautical sector. The EC stated the agreement will remove unnecessary duplication of evaluation and testing activities for aeronautical products, reduce costs for the aviation industry and promote cooperation between the civil aviation authorities of the EU and Japan with the aim of enhancing civil aviation safety and environmental compatibility. The EU has already concluded such agreements with other key aeronautical partners, such as the US, Brazil, Canada and China. Both Japan and the EU will proceed with the signature of the agreements as soon as possible and following their respective internal procedures. [more - original PR]