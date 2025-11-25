Etihad to deploy A380 on Abu Dhabi-Tokyo Narita service from Jun-2026

Etihad Airways has progressively increased A380 deployments across its network, adding the aircraft to routes such as Abu Dhabi-Toronto, Abu Dhabi-Singapore, and Abu Dhabi-Paris CDG, typically replacing A350-1000 or Boeing 777-300ER equipment and resulting in significant capacity growth on these services. It has remained the sole operator on several of these routes, aligning fleet changes with demand trends and network expansion plans1 2 3 4.