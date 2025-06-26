Etihad deploys A380 on daily Abu Dhabi-Toronto service
Etihad Airways deployed (25-Jun-2025) 486 seat A380 aircraft on daily Abu Dhabi-Toronto service, increasing capacity on the route by 31%. The carrier said the increase in capacity responds to "strong demand for travel between the UAE and Canada, particularly across business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segments". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Etihad Airways previously operated the Abu Dhabi-Toronto route with 371 seat A350-1000 aircraft, having transitioned from Boeing 777-300ER equipment in late 2024. No other carriers have operated this route, and the upgauge to the A380 was expected to strengthen connectivity to the GCC and Indian subcontinent, as well as boost inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, according to chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De1 2 3.