Etihad deploys A380 on daily Abu Dhabi-Toronto service

Etihad Airways previously operated the Abu Dhabi-Toronto route with 371 seat A350-1000 aircraft, having transitioned from Boeing 777-300ER equipment in late 2024. No other carriers have operated this route, and the upgauge to the A380 was expected to strengthen connectivity to the GCC and Indian subcontinent, as well as boost inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, according to chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De