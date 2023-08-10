10-Aug-2023 11:55 AM
Etihad Airways to launch seven new services under winter 2023/24 schedule
Etihad Airways announced (09-Aug-2023) plans to launch the following services under its winter 2023/24 schedule:
- Abu Dhabi-Dusseldorf: Three times weekly from 28-Sep-2023;
- Abu Dhabi-Copenhagen: Four times weekly from 29-Sep-2023;
- Abu Dhabi-Osaka: Five times weekly from 01-Oct-2023;
- Abu Dhabi-Saint Petersburg: Three times weekly from 29-Oct-2023;
- Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode: Daily from 01-Jan-2024;
- Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram: Daily from 01-Jan-2024;
- Abu Dhabi-Boston: Four times weekly from 31-Mar-2024.
According to OAG, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Air India Express are also scheduled to operate the Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram routes. Etihad will be the sole scheduled operator on each remaining route. [more - original PR]