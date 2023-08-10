Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2023 11:55 AM

Etihad Airways to launch seven new services under winter 2023/24 schedule

Etihad Airways announced (09-Aug-2023) plans to launch the following services under its winter 2023/24 schedule:

According to OAG, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Air India Express are also scheduled to operate the Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram routes. Etihad will be the sole scheduled operator on each remaining route. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More