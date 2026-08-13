Etihad Airways to launch Abu Dhabi-Gothenburg service in mid Dec-2026
Etihad Airways announced (12-Aug-2026) plans to launch four times weekly Abu Dhabi-Gothenburg service with A321LR equipment from 17-Dec-2026. The new service is the first from Gothenburg to the Middle East and is scheduled to operate until 21-Mar-2027. It is the carrier's 15th new destination in 2026. Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "The A321LR is the aircraft that makes a route like this possible, bringing our full three-cabin product on a scale that suits Gothenburg", adding: "This new service gives the region its first direct air link to Asia and, through Abu Dhabi, some of the fastest connections to key destinations across India and Asia. It also gives travellers the opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi itself before continuing their journey". [more - original PR - Etihad Airways] [more - original PR - Etihad Airways - II] [more - original PR - Swedavia]
Background ✨
Etihad planned multiple A321LR-led network additions and upgauges, including a three times weekly Abu Dhabi-Luxembourg launch from 29-Oct-2026, positioning it as the first Middle East airline to serve Luxembourg1. It also scheduled A321LR deployment on key India routes, with twice-daily A321LR operations on Abu Dhabi-Delhi and Abu Dhabi-Mumbai from 01-May-2026, featuring two First Suites and lie-flat business seats2.