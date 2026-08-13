Etihad Airways to launch Abu Dhabi-Gothenburg service in mid Dec-2026

Etihad planned multiple A321LR-led network additions and upgauges, including a three times weekly Abu Dhabi-Luxembourg launch from 29-Oct-2026, positioning it as the first Middle East airline to serve Luxembourg1. It also scheduled A321LR deployment on key India routes, with twice-daily A321LR operations on Abu Dhabi-Delhi and Abu Dhabi-Mumbai from 01-May-2026, featuring two First Suites and lie-flat business seats2.