Etihad Airways to increase Abu Dhabi-Charlotte frequency from Jun-2026

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi service was Charlotte’s first foreign flag carrier since 2018 and the airport’s first scheduled A350-1000 operation, with a block time of more than 14 hours, while chief business and innovation officer Ted Kaplan said it improved connections to the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia1. Etihad commenced four times weekly Abu Dhabi-Charlotte on 20-Mar-2026 using A350-1000 aircraft2. Etihad also planned to raise Abu Dhabi-Chicago O’Hare from daily to twice daily from 15-Jun-20263.