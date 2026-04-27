Etihad Airways to increase Abu Dhabi-Charlotte frequency from Jun-2026
Etihad Airways announced (24-Apr-2026) plans to increase Abu Dhabi-Charlotte frequency from four times weekly to daily, effective 15-Jun-2026 until 08-Sep-2026. The additional frequencies will be operated with Boeing 787-9 equipment configured with 32 business class and 271 economy class seats. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline commenced the service in Mar-2026, making Charlotte Etihad's sixth destination in the US, following New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Atlanta. The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi service was Charlotte’s first foreign flag carrier since 2018 and the airport’s first scheduled A350-1000 operation, with a block time of more than 14 hours, while chief business and innovation officer Ted Kaplan said it improved connections to the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia1. Etihad commenced four times weekly Abu Dhabi-Charlotte on 20-Mar-2026 using A350-1000 aircraft2. Etihad also planned to raise Abu Dhabi-Chicago O’Hare from daily to twice daily from 15-Jun-20263.