Etihad Airways issues commercial waiver for services operated by Wamos Air

Etihad Airways issued (14-Nov-2024) a commercial waiver for passengers booked to travel from 15-Dec-2024 on Etihad services operated by Wamos Air. Passengers with unutilised tickets purchased on or before 14-Nov-2024 may request a full refund with no penalty or administration fee, while partially used ticketholders may receive a refund for the unused portion of the ticket on a prorate basis. [more - original PR]